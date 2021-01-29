Fanning talks about brands to IAPI members

Former McConnells Advertising boss John Fanning will speak about the power of brands in an interview with Boys + Girls founder and chief strategy officer Margaret Gilsenan hosted by the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI). The interview at 11am next Tuesday (February 2) will focus on Fanning’s argument for branding still being a vital ingredient in building a successful business and on our recovery after Covid-19 and Brexit.

He will discuss how this has always been the case even though routes to market may have changed, on how dangerous digital has been for marketers and will give some examples of getting it right. Fanning now lectures on branding and marketing communications at the UCD Smurfit Business School and chairs Bord Bia’s Brand Forum. He wrote The Importance of Being Branded: An Irish Perspective and is a regular contributor to Marketing.ie.

Gilsenan is also a regular contributor to Marketing.ie magazine.

Register for this special one-off event open to all IAPI agency staff and client marketers by visiting iapi.ie