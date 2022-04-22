Fanning to address IAPI breakfast

John Fanning will speak at an Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) breakfast on the subject of ‘Too Many Algorithms, Not Enough Serendipity’. He will explore possible solutions based on the idea that the problem did not start with the digital economy in the 21st century, but with the financialisation of the economy in the last quarter of the 20th century.

Fanning lectures on branding and marketing at the UCD Smurfit Business School.

Fanning contends that short of a major technological breakthrough there is no more effective way to enhance the fortunes of a business than a transformational creative marketing communications campaign. They are still around but there seems to be less of them. The resulting obsession with maximising shareholder revenue left us on the side-line.

The Marketing.ie contributor is of the opinion that advertising and marketing has become emasculated by algorithms and procedures at the expense of the serendipity and substance required for great creative work. The IAPI event will be held from 9.30am on Tuesday, May 10 at Epic – The Irish Emigration Museum in the Liffey Corner room.

Both IAPI members and non-members are welcome to attend.

To book tickets for this breakfast event, click on https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/too-many-algorithms-not-enough-serendipity-with-john-fanning-tickets-324651791247