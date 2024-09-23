Fanning to run for Labour in election

Market researcher Martha Fanning has been selected by Labour to be a candidate in the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown constituency in the forthcoming general election. She has been a local councillor for Labour in the Blackrock area since 2020 and a party member since her teens, following in the footsteps of her parents, Kaye and John. She has been involved in campaigns for Niamh Breathnach, Ivana Bacik, Marriage Equality and Repeal.

She is a former director of Behaviour & Attitudes, now Ipsos B&A, and chaired the Marketing Society. She has a BA from TCD and a MA in European Studies from UCD. She lectures on a part-time basis in the UCD Quinn School of Business, Belfield and in the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School in Blackrock. She is on the board of the Blackrock Business Association and helped set up the Blackrock Welcomes refugee support group.