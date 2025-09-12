F&B puts more store in Londis

Forsman & Bodenfors (F&B), formerly known as In the Company of Huskies, has created an advertising and social media campaign for BWG Foods’ Londis chain of convenience stores with a new focus on the heart of local communities and the spirit of togetherness. The TV commercial, titled ‘Londis Rathbar’, was filmed in Monaghan’s Londis, Kentstown.

Set in the fictional town of Rathbar, a place where match days mean more than scores, and where the local store is the beating heart of the community. Directed by Stevie Russell of Assembly, the ads were shot in a mockumentary style. Lead character Tom is the shop manager and spiritual captain of Rathbar, whose dry humour and quiet pride anchor the story.

Characters

Hoarse Gran is a lifelong supporter whose gravelly voice and fierce loyalty embody the town’s passion. The Little Expert is a pint-sized pundit with big dreams and even bigger stats, representing Rathbar’s future. These characters, along with a tapestry of locals from sideline commentators to proud parents, bring the town to life.

Pictured on the Londis set, left to right: Suzanne Weldon, BWG Foods; Stevie Russell, director with Conor Hayes and Gillian Rigley, BWG Foods

The ads celebrate not just the rituals of match day, but the resilience, humour, and heart of small-town Ireland and perfectly capture Londis’ commitment to local communities and its nationwide network on independent retailers’ support of those communities they serve. The campaign also builds on the retail brand’s positioning of ‘Local Like You’.

Suzanne Weldon, chief marketing and communications officer, BWG Foods said: “The campaign is everything Londis stands for; community, humour, resilience, and heart. Rathbar may be fictional, but its spirit is real, and we’re proud to bring that to life in a way that’s warm, funny, and unmistakably local.”