FBD ads show small business support

The Public House and PHD has created a new campaign for FBD highlighting the supports the insurer provides for small enterprises throughout Ireland. Seven business owners have been selected as the new faces of the campaign. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) make up 98 per cent of the Irish business landscape, and knowing that many face advertising challenges, FBD want to support campaign for these small businesses.

Businesses featured included a bridal boutique in Adare, a coffee roastery in Dublin, a forecourt retail unit in Donegal, an online organic supermarket, and three eateries in Sligo, Cork and Waterford. All businesses were given national media coverage in the forms of a 30” radio spot package on their local station, and high-impact billboards in their nearest town. They also received local press ads with photography and copy assets for their media use.

The total package awarded to each business is valued at around €20,000.

FBD secured Ireland’s largest format out of home (OOH) placement – a 240-sheet billboard in Dublin – showcasing the businesses in the campaign. All business owners featured are existing FBD customers, some recent, some who have renewed for years. FBD has been activating its ‘Support. It’s what we do’ platform for the last five years. The company, which was first set up as a support for Irish farmers, has 34 branches nationwide.