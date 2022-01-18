FBD sponsors Tipp’s Semple Stadium

FBD Insurance has bought the naming rights to Semple Stadium for the next five years. Financial details surrounding the deal were not disclosed. The Thurles venue will be known as FBD Semple Stadium. On hand to help launch the sponsorship were Tipperary hurlers Pádraic Maher and Steven O’Brien and camogie players Cáit Devane and Niamh Martin.
FBD has sponsored the Tipperary Club Championships for the past three years and the Tipperary Camogie Championships since last year. The insurer is also the title sponsor of the Connacht League since 1995. Played in January each year, the competition acts as a stepping stone for emerging players to join the elite level of senior inter county football.
The company also supports GAA clubs nationwide through their Local Office Sponsorship Fund. FBD is Ireland’s largest home-grown insurer with 34 offices dotted around the country and nearly 500,000 customers for home, motor, business and, of course, farm cover.
