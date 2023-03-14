Felton heads up commercials at Windmill

Jess Felton has been promoted to head of commercials at Windmill Lane. She will work alongside head of production Deborah Doherty and creative director Donal O’Keeffe and Manus Goan. Felton was previously with Windmill before working overseas and with Raygun. She has been involved with commercial committees in Ireland, including the emerging directors awards.

O’Keeffe has worked with a host of global brands like DAZN, Nike, Amazon, Virgin and FIFA. He had a 12-year stint in the UK where he worked for MPC. Having honed his skills in New York and working as Head of Creative at Windmill Lane since 2022 Manus has worked with clients including; Tesco, Deloitte, An Post and Pepsi.

The commercials team is completed by Vita Mak (producer), Lee Hickey (editor), Renata Fitzpatrick (producer/audio), Sarah Gillick (2D compositor/finishing artist), Mick Creedon (head of audio) and Tom Morris (sound editor).