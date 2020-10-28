Field lands Marketing Institute’s CEO job

David Field has been formally appointed as the chief executive of the Marketing Institute following six months in the job on an interim basis. He replaces Tom Trainor who quit the role to pursue other interests. Field, who chaired the institute’s board, stepped down from that role with Amárach Research’s Gerard O’Neill taking over for six months.

Field had been working as an independent marketing consultant. He was previously commercial trading director and head of marketing and retail development at Eason and marketing director for Brown Thomas. He held commercial and marketing positions with Glanbia, Superquinn and Fresh and worked on contract for TV3, now Virgin Media Television.

As the professional body for Ireland’s marketers, the Marketing Institute exists “to enable marketers to build great brands and great careers”. It does so by sharing best practice, insights and expert content, building the community of marketers and aiding their careers. The three themes of content, community and career underpin all institute activities.

The institute owns and operates the AIMs awards and CMO Summit and DMX Dublin.