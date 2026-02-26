Fiona Field steps down as OMD boss

Fiona Field has resigned as managing director of OMD and as a board director of Omnicom Media to start her own business. In a statement to the industry issued by Omnicom CEO Jason Nebenzahl, it was confirmed that Field had decided that the time was right for her to relinquish her current roles at the media group to purse personal business interests.

“While the specific details of her new endeavour will be shared shortly, the new direction she is taking will create a very exciting opportunity,” the company statement added. Field has been with Omnicom Media for five years, after several years with Core. She served as a board director with IAPI. Her career in media started at Peter Owens and later Mediaworks.

‘Right time’

Commenting on her departure, Field said she felt fortunate to have built a career in an industry she feels so passionate about. “I’ve loved my time leading OMD over the last five years,” she said. “While it was a difficult decision to step away, it felt like the right time.” Omnicom Media has no immediate plans to announce a direct replacement for Field.