Fierce Mild on Sky with first TV ad

Non-alcoholic Irish beer brand Fierce Mild has launched ‘Brew Things Differently’ – its first-ever TV campaign and the result of winning the inaugural Love Irish Food/Sky Media Taste of TV fund. As the winner of the €50,000 advertising spend, Fierce Mild was awarded a sponsored campaign and media investment to bring the brand’s story to TV viewers.

The new film, created by The Public House (TPH) and Yukfoo Animation, will air on Sky over a six-week burst across its entertainment, sport and lifestyle channels from early November. It features Fierce Mild’s on-pack character created by TPH. It uses Yukfoo’s signature handcrafted style to transform the mascot into an embodiment of Fierce Mild’s character.

Taste

While zero-alcohol beers focus on what’s missing, the ad highlights Fierce Mild’s brewing process, including the yeast used to retain the taste and not the alcohol. Fergal Carroll and Cathal Byrne, co-founders of Fierce Mild, said that as an Irish beer taking on global rivals, the ad provides a major opportunity for the brand to reach more consumers.