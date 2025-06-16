Fierce Mild wins LIF contest for Sky ad

Fierce Mild, an independent Irish non-alcoholic specialty beer brand, has been named as the first winner of the Taste of TV fund, a collaboration between Love Irish Food (LIF) and Sky Media launched earlier this year. The €50,000 fund helps LIF members grow their business through a sponsored TV advertising campaign, along with the creation of a TV ad.

Set to launch later this year, the campaign will be facilitated by Sky Media’s dynamic targeting capabilities to ensure that the campaign efforts reach the most relevant audiences for the beer brand. Louth-based Fierce Mild started three years ago and the business really took off last year wight the launch of its non-alcoholic flagship extra pale ale.

Timing

With alcohol consumption at its lowest in Ireland in 20 years and non-alcoholic beer sales doubling in the last four years, the timing is perfect for the brand to succeed. Co-founded by Fergal Carroll and Cathal Byrne, Fierce Mild ‘Brew things differently’ – producing character-rich beer in a market often dismissed as boring or bland.

Fierce Mild is a partner with Bord Bia’s Origin Green-certified suppliers and is available online, and in around 250 bars, restaurants, off-licences, cafés and retail locations across the country.