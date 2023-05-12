First Effie Awards jury announced

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) has announced the jury for the first round of judging in this year’s Effie Awards Ireland 2023. Effie is a global forum for marketing effectiveness. The awards are open to agencies and brands that want to be recognised for effective marketing efforts that make a difference and achieve measurable results.

The jury is chaired by Damian Devaney, who has held senior marketing roles at Coca-Cola, Diageo, O2 and Smurfit Kappa. He served as a global Effie judge for Best of the Best and was previously jury chair for Effies Ireland in 2021. Devaney said the Effies is an opportunity for Irish brands to be part of a global exercise that champions creative effectiveness.

The jury members for the first round of judging are:

Andy Pierce, group strategy director, Core

Chris Cashen, managing partner – strategy, Mindshare and Marketing.ie columnist

Claire Butterly, chief operating officer, Omnicom Media Group (OMG) Ireland

Conor Byrne, senior director of marketing, Indeed

Dael Wood, strategic consulting director, Dentsu

Damian Hanley, creative director, In the Company of Huskies

Darius Pasalar, head of planning, Droga5 Dublin

David Cullen, CEO, Opinions

Eimear Fitzmaurice, head of planning, Folk Wunderman Thompson

Elena Stoyanova, marketing director, PepsiCo

Franc Cheetham, creative lead, sustainability specialist, Google

George Rivers, head of campaigns and creative excellence , Tesco UK

Hilary Quinn, marketing director Ireland, Diageo

Joanne Booth, strategy consultant, Jo Booth Associates

Karlis Zembergs, CEO – Estonia & Latvia, Omnicom Media Group (OMG)

Kay McCarthy, chief executive and founder, MCCP

Kris Clarkin, creative director, Boys+Girls

Luke Reaper, managing director, B&A

Meabh Clohosey, brand and marketing director, Aer Lingus

Natalia Zalecka, brand director, Modivo

Nicky Doran, brand and marketing strategy consultant

Nuala Kroondjik, head of marketing engagement, AIB

Orla Ryan, marketing effectiveness manager, ESB

Richie Taaffe, head of marketing communications, Three Ireland

Stas Invitskiy, marketing strategy lead, Zalando

The Effie Awards Ireland jury will look at a wide range of qualities in each campaign and will evaluate entries based on proof that communications depicted in the entry were key to the success of the campaign. These qualities are summarised into four categories: strategic challenge/creative strategy/bringing the idea to life/effectiveness.

Effie Awards Ireland sponsors are RTE Media Sales, An Post Commerce, DMG Media and ESB.

The final entry deadline is Friday, June 2nd.

To download the entry kit and submit an entry, click on https://www.effie.org/Ireland