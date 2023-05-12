First Effie Awards jury announced

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) has announced the jury for the first round of judging in this year’s Effie Awards Ireland 2023. Effie is a global forum for marketing effectiveness. The awards are open to agencies and brands that want to be recognised for effective marketing efforts that make a difference and achieve measurable results.
The jury is chaired by Damian Devaney, who has held senior marketing roles at Coca-Cola, Diageo, O2 and Smurfit Kappa. He served as a global Effie judge for Best of the Best and was previously jury chair for Effies Ireland in 2021. Devaney said the Effies is an opportunity for Irish brands to be part of a global exercise that champions creative effectiveness.
The jury members for the first round of judging are:
- Andy Pierce, group strategy director, Core
- Chris Cashen, managing partner – strategy, Mindshare and Marketing.ie columnist
- Claire Butterly, chief operating officer, Omnicom Media Group (OMG) Ireland
- Conor Byrne, senior director of marketing, Indeed
- Dael Wood, strategic consulting director, Dentsu
- Damian Hanley, creative director, In the Company of Huskies
- Darius Pasalar, head of planning, Droga5 Dublin
- David Cullen, CEO, Opinions
- Eimear Fitzmaurice, head of planning, Folk Wunderman Thompson
- Elena Stoyanova, marketing director, PepsiCo
- Franc Cheetham, creative lead, sustainability specialist, Google
- George Rivers, head of campaigns and creative excellence , Tesco UK
- Hilary Quinn, marketing director Ireland, Diageo
- Joanne Booth, strategy consultant, Jo Booth Associates
- Karlis Zembergs, CEO – Estonia & Latvia, Omnicom Media Group (OMG)
- Kay McCarthy, chief executive and founder, MCCP
- Kris Clarkin, creative director, Boys+Girls
- Luke Reaper, managing director, B&A
- Meabh Clohosey, brand and marketing director, Aer Lingus
- Natalia Zalecka, brand director, Modivo
- Nicky Doran, brand and marketing strategy consultant
- Nuala Kroondjik, head of marketing engagement, AIB
- Orla Ryan, marketing effectiveness manager, ESB
- Richie Taaffe, head of marketing communications, Three Ireland
- Stas Invitskiy, marketing strategy lead, Zalando
The Effie Awards Ireland jury will look at a wide range of qualities in each campaign and will evaluate entries based on proof that communications depicted in the entry were key to the success of the campaign. These qualities are summarised into four categories: strategic challenge/creative strategy/bringing the idea to life/effectiveness.
Effie Awards Ireland sponsors are RTE Media Sales, An Post Commerce, DMG Media and ESB.
The final entry deadline is Friday, June 2nd.
To download the entry kit and submit an entry, click on https://www.effie.org/Ireland