Fitzpatrick Communicorp’s new commercial boss

Gillian Fitzpatrick has been appointed as the new commercial director at Communicorp Media. She replaces Simon Myciunka, who became the media group’s CEO in October. She previously held a similar role at Maximum Media for the past two years, having previously been the managing director of the company’s Her and Her Family brands.

Fitzpatrick will manage the commercial operations for Communicorp Media’s brand portfolio, comprising Newstalk, Today FM, OTB Sports, 98FM, SPIN 1038, SPIN South West and its audioXi and GoLoud digital patforms. She will take up her new role in early February.