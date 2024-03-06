Fitzpatrick returns to radio at Bauer

Bauer Media Audio Ireland has appointed Eamon Fitzpatrick as its group commercial director. The newly-created role follows the German group’s recent purchase of the Media Central sales house. Fitzpatrick will be in charge of the commercial strategy for Bauer in Ireland across agency, direct and digital audio advertising. He started his media sales career in local radio. More recently, he worked with iZest and the Bradley branding agency.

He was with Today FM when the station was owned by Denis O’Brien’s Communicorp group. He also worked at The Irish Times at the time when the newspaper publisher was making the transition from traditional to digital sales. During his time in charge of IPG Mediabrands’ Irish operation, the agency’s clients included Amazon, Tesco, BMW, Zurich, Fitbit and Just Eat. A native of Cork, he will take up his new role in early April.

Bauer Media Audio Ireland is the country’s largest commercial audio group with seven radio stations including national stations Today FM and Newstalk, two Spin youth stations in Dublin and the South West, iRadio across the North East and North West, 98FM in Dublin and Red FM in Cork. The group, which claims to have over 2.1 million listeners each week, includes the Off the Ball sports brand and the GoLoud podcast.