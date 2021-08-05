Five Farms gives cover with ponchos

Irish cream liqueur producer Five Farms has come up with a bright idea to help protect outdoor diners from all the vagaries that our Irish summer can share. The company’s co-founder Johnny Harte is offering the Five Farms sky blue poncho as cover for any change in the Irish summer weather while also ensuring they still look cool to their friends.

Harte said the poncho idea is something practical and fun to help the on-trade, bars, restaurants and hotel customers on the return to business. It allows customers socialise outdoors regardless of what the Irish weather brings. Five Farms continues to grow in popularity in Ireland and was the fastest growing new Irish drinks brand in the US last year.

Genuine

The brand is a joint Irish-US venture between the long-established McCormick’s Distilling company in Western Missouri and Irish whiskey veteran Johnny Harte. Sourced and produced in Co Cork, it claims to be the first genuine ‘farm to table’ Irish cream liqueur. Crafted from single batches of fresh cream sourced in five family run farms in Cork blended with premium tripled-distilled Irish whiskey, ten times more whiskey than other brands in its category.

Last year it won a host of industry awards, including being voted the world’s best Irish cream liqueur at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge global drinks competition. It won a gold medal as Ireland’s best liqueur at the Blás na hEireann food awards. Distributed by Dalcassian Wine & Spirits, it’s available in SuperValu and Centra stores and at O’Brien’s off licences.