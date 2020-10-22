Five Irish jurists join Effies panel

The jury for the 2020 edition of the Effie Awards Europe has been announced by organiser the European Association of Communications Agencies (EACA) with five Irish jurists nominated by the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) for Effie Europe. The Effies aim to champion the role of effectiveness in marketing and advertising.

The five Irish jurists are Damian Devaney, TBV Global and chair of Effie Awards Ireland jury; Margaret Gilsenan, Boys+Girls, IAPI board member and Marketing.ie columnist; Nichola Mullen, St Vincent de Paul, Paul Dervan, The National Lottery and Neal Davies, BBDO Dublin. Last year, IAPI became the latest industry body to sign up to the Effies.

Effie is a worldwide forum with the aim of leading, inspiring and championing both the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness. The awards are open to all agencies and brands that want to be recognised for their most effective marketing efforts – efforts that make a difference and achieve real, measurable results for brand owners.

IAPI CEO Charley Stoney said that having made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone the inaugural Effie Awards Ireland for a year, the institute can now confirm the schedule for 2021. IAPI will provide regular updates on the Effies over the coming months. More information is available online at https://www.effie.org/Ireland