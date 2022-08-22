Five new judges for Marketer of the Year

Marketer of the Year returns this year following the pandemic with five new judges joining the search for Ireland’s foremost marketing talent. The new judges on board are Kevin Donnelly (above), managing director of Britvic Ireland, and himself a MotY winner in 2012; Laura Lynch, group chief marketing officer, Bank of Ireland; Emma Walls, commercial director, Glenisk; Luke Reaper, managing director, Behaviour & Attitudes (B&A) and Meabh Clohosey, director of brand, marketing and loyalty at Aer Lingus.

Barry Dooley, chief executive of the Association of Advertisers in Ireland and (AAI) will chair the competition. He is again joined by six other previous judges – Adam Bacon, head of marketing, VHI Healthcare; Orlaith Blaney, director of corporate affairs, Irish Water; Alan Fox, vice president of central operations at FreeNow Ireland; Suzanne Weldon, chief marketing and communications officer, BWG Foods; Steven Roberts, head of marketing, Griffith College and Paul Dervan, chief marketing officer, National Lottery.

The judges are looking for marketers with a proven career track record, who have achieved outstanding brand success through exceptional strategic direction, innovation, creativity and effective communication campaigns. Entrants should have a track record of driving growth and possess strong leadership qualities, having managed, upskilled and inspired teams. The judges will will also seek out candidates who have helped develop marketing’s reputation as a strategic discipline both internally and on a wider field.

First launched by Marketing.ie in 1993, the award returns this year with a campaign created by the competition’s new sponsor, Dynamo. The campaign slogan is ‘Let’s Get Ready To Rumble’ and asks the question: ‘Are You Ireland’s Next Heavyweight Marketing Champion?’ Submissions can be made online at www.marketing.ie where all the entry criteria and nomination form is readily available. Entries can also be made by post. The closing date for submissions this year is 5pm on Thursday, September 22nd 2022.