FleishmanHillard named top PR agency

FleishmanHillard Ireland was named top agency for the year for businesses with 11 or more employees at the Excellence in PR awards jointly organised by the Public Relations Institute of Ireland (PRII) and the Public Relations Consultants Association (PRCA). FH was judged to have “impressive client and staff retention and strong business management”.

The judges also noted that the agency was committed to employee well-being and diversity.

FH clients include SuperValu-Centra, Kerry, Irish Defence Forces, Sky Ireland, Fitbit, Philips, Monaghans Cashmere, GoFundMe and Neoen, a French company specialising in renewable energy. The win closely follows on from FH’s international president and CEO John Saunders being honoured with the individual achievement award at the Sabre show in New York.

Saunders, who co-founded the FH Dublin office, is the fourth CEO in the global agency’s history and has led the firm to record-setting success in recent years, including winning the 2021 PRovoke media global agency of the year and PRWeek’s outstanding extra-large agency of the year and agency of the year awards for the past two years.

Pictured are Eilish Joyce, director and Rhona Blake, managing director, FleishmanHillard with Rachel Leonard, commercial director, Onclusive, agency of the year sponsor