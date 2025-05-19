Flogas joins with Emerald Park for new campaign

A new multimedia ad campaign highlights the partnership between Flogas and Emerald Park. As the theme park’s sustainable energy partner, the company powers everything from fun rides and attractions to rollercoasters big and small with energy, including renewable sources such as solar and electric vehicle car charging.

Created by Publicis Dublin, ‘The Gas Park’ continues the light-hearted tone of the original TV ad while placing a spotlight on the Emerald Park partnership. It rolls out across TV, radio, out of home, digital, social media, and PR, reinforcing that Flogas, powers more than just gas, providing electricity, solar and EV charging.

Flogas provides the theme park with 290 new solar panels. It will generate 127,504kWh of clean energy, reducing carbon emissions by an estimated 37 tones of CO2 annually. The investment in solar panels could save Emerald Park over €30,000 annually in energy costs.

Customers receive two free tickets to the park when they renew or switch to Flogas online.