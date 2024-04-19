FM104 extends Al Gibbs’s shows

Dublin music station FM104 is extending its Freaks on Friday house and dance show to two shows a week – Friday and Saturday evenings. The show, hosted by deejay Al Gibbs, has been rebranded to Freaks with Al Gibbs. On air for nearly two decades, Freaks enjoys an enthusiastic following from lovers of house and dance music. The Friday night slot from 7pm to 10pm will have some new features, including a remix hour.

The Saturday slot will broadcast from 9pm to 11pm highlighting up-and-coming artists. Both shows will showcase names in the Irish club scene and Irish talent, with guests such as Obskur, Yasmin Gardezi, Boots and Kats and DJ Elmo. Each week, there will be live club action with snippets from gigs, along with mixes from acts such as Camelphat, Vintage Culture, Hannah Laing, For Amour, Purple Disco Machine, Hot Since 82 and Meduza.

The Friday edition will also be broadcast on Cork’s 96FM and Limerick Live 95FM from 8pm to 9pm.