FM104 signs up to Dublin GAA

Dublin GAA and FM104 have formed a partnership allowing the News Corp-owned music station become the official Dublin GAA media partner. No details of the value of the deal, real or contra, were disclosed. FM104 will promote GAA events and news across men’s and ladies football, hurling and camogie. The station’s coverage will feature on-air segments and social media coverage highlighting Dublin GAA news, events, and fixtures.
There will be live activations at matches in Parnell Park and ticket giveaways. Throughout the season, the on-air coverage will include previews and round-ups every Friday and Monday, along with coverage of games at the weekend. Widely known among music lovers for its Breakfast Show and The Strawberry Alarm Clock, FM104 supports other events in the capital like Dublin Pride, the St. Patrick’s Parade, and the Dublin Marathon.
Pictured are FM104’s Graham O’Toole, footballers Cian Murphy and Grace Kos, Vivienne Nagle, FM104 and Q102, camogie player Aine Reilly, Tomás Quinn, Dublin GAA, hurler Conor Burke and FM104’s Nathan O’Reilly