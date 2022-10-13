FM104 unveils new brand identity

FM104 has unveiled a rebrand for the Dublin music station supported by a campaign to promote the stations new evening drivetime show 104 Drive hosted by Graham O’Toole and Nathan O’Reilly. The ads focus specifically on the show. The pair, who joined FM104 this month as part of a new presenter line-up, are on air from 3pm to 7pm each weekday.

Using the ‘We’ll Pick You Up’ tagline, the campaign targets 25–35-year-old Dubliners. A host of out of home (OOH) and digital OOH include Metropoles, Adshel Digital and screens in Applegreen service stations. Digital display will be visible across TheSun.ie, Entertainment.ie and the Journal.ie group while audio ads will target Spotify and Acast listeners.

The campaign will be supported by social in an effort to drive deeper audience engagement by alerting listeners to what to expect from the new drivetime slot. Content on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook will highlight the ‘We’ll pick you up’ theme. The media planning and buying was handled by Dentsu Ireland using creative by News Ireland’s Studio Ireland.