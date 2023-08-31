Folk adds UCD creative account

Following a contest, Folk Wunderman Thompson has been awarded the account for University College Dublin. The business was previously handled by Javelin. Folk will lead the strategic and creative development of brand and student marketing campaigns for the university. UCD is Ireland’s largest university with over 38,000 students, including over 9,000 international students from over 150 countries with 5,500 in overseas campuses.

UCD has helped shape modern Ireland since its foundation in 1854. Lisa Flannery, head of marketing, UCD, said: “The UCD marketing team is committed to conveying UCD’s ambition and impact on the world. We look forward to working with Folk to develop new stories for brand and student marketing.” Folk’s other clients include Bank of Ireland, Vodafone, Lidl Ireland, Bord Gáis Energy, Irish Life, Brennans and Horse Racing Ireland.