Folk and Mindshare roll out BGE Christmas ad

Bord Gáis Energy (BGE) has launched a TV campaign entitled ‘On Call’ aimed at capturing the spirit of Christmas and takes inspiration from the company’s service engineers, everyday people who sign up to work on Christmas Day, even if it means being away from family on the day. The ad highlights the commitment and care they bring to their jobs, 365 days a year.

Creative was by Folk Wunderman Thompson with media by Mindshare.

BGE service engineer teams are on call throughout the festive season to make sure nothing gets in the way of Christmas and family. Dermot Mulligan, head of marketing, BGE, said the campaign is an extension of the company’s new brand positioning which aims to imagine better ways for its energy customers to live, work and enjoy their free time.

BGE’s promise is to often surprise loyal customers through its Rewards Club. Karl Waters, creative partner at Folk, said the inspiration for the campaign came from the service engineers who give up their Christmases so that BGE customers can enjoy theirs. “We thought it fitting to tell a warm Christmas tale around these unsung heroes,” Waters added.

Watch ‘On Call’ at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cfKvSl8qT40