Folk creates Lottery Christmas ad

Generosity of spirit is the theme of the National Lottery’s Christmas campaign created by Folk VML. The TV commercial is the latest chapter in the brand’s long-term ‘Dreams Waiting to Happen’ platform. The aim of the campaign is to bring a warm, human story to screens at a time of year when human kindness feels especially meaningful.
Magic
The film, entitled ‘All Aboard’, was directed by Zak Emerson of Butter. It follows a rural brass band and the quiet, gentleman who drives them to every rehearsal and performance, with an unexpected moment of Christmas joy. Anne Mulcahy, chief marketing officer, National Lottery, said every lottery ticket holds a little bit of magic and possibility.
Starcom managed the media, with Oliver Marketing handling conversion.
The campaign runs across TV, AV, out of home, radio and social.
Watch the TV commercial here
