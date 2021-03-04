Folk creates reminder ads for Cancer Society

The Irish Cancer Society (ICS) and Folk Wunderman Thompson have launched their first ad campaign together drawing awareness to the fact that despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, cancer is ‘Still Here’ and so is the ICS. The campaign provides a poignant, emotive and stark reminder of the effects cancer has on the lives of patients, survivors and families.

Yet, there is a positive ray of light shining through from the unwavering support of friends, family and the ICS. ‘Still Here’ features real-life cancer patients and survivors at different stages on their cancer journeys, including cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan and Saoirse Ruane, who appeared on the Late Late Toy Show before Christmas to share her story.

The new campaign runs across TV and social media.

Enda Kelly, MD and head of strategy at Folk, said the brief was clear: while we’ve all been focusing our efforts on defeating Covid-19, there’s a forgotten C that hasn’t gone away. 25 people every single day die from cancer in this country. Every week over 800 people hear the words, ‘you’ve got cancer’. The ads document the real-life side of a cancer journey.

It’s not just about the stats and figures, these are the real people and real families who have been battling on over the past year and will continue to do so with the support of the Irish Cancer Society. Conor King, acting CEO, Irish Cancer Society said the effects of the pandemic have left every inch of our health service under immense pressure but cancer knows no boundaries, is unaffected by pandemics and remains a constant presence in our communities.

“We’ve spent the last 12 months encouraging anyone with symptoms to contact their doctor but figures show that one in four didn’t attend a GP or hospital appointments from March to June, a direct result of the pandemic. We want this campaign to draw the public’s attention to the fact that cancer hasn’t gone away and neither have we,” King added.

Ad campaigns for the Irish Cancer Society were previously handled by Chemistry.

Full campaign video can be viewed here

