Folk delivers An Post’s Tin Man story

One of the best Irish ad campaigns this Christmas comes from An Post. Taking inspiration from the much-loved novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, the campaign features the iconic Tin Man character, who as the age-old story goes, is in need of some love – he is without a heart and goes in search of one. Created by Folk Wunderman Thompson, ‘Send from the Heart. Send Love’ sees the Tin Man unable to get into the Christmas spirit.

The campaign highlights the joy and connection that can be delivered by sending from the heart and posting a card or parcel this Christmas. The song used on the TVC is by music artist Lyra, called ‘The Magic of Christmas’. Julie Gill, commercial marketing director for mails and parcels at An Post, said that as an island nation Ireland is renowned for staying connected. Sending a Christmas card by post is a simple way to tell someone they are loved.

Emotion

Folk’s Enda Kelly said sending a card to someone at Christmas is such a simple act, yet we often overlook what it can bring to the recipient. “Unfortunately, now many people simply send a text, a DM or even a few emojis to friends or family to say Happy Christmas,” Kelly said. “So to drive demand for stamps, our strategy was to elevate the emotion that receiving a card can bring and inspire people to send post to those that matter most.”

The campaign runs across various media, including TV, radio and out of home (OOH).

Watch the TV ad at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=puRGJ_eeE2w