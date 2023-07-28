Folk gets smart with Vodafone ads

Vodafone has become the first mobile operator in Ireland to offer smartwatch cellular connectivity through a new add on service called OneNumber. The service simply lets consumers share their mobile plan with a Samsung smartwatch while they are out and about. So even if a phone is left at home, connection is maintained. The service has been rolled out in a campaign created Vodafone’s agency Folk Wunderman Thompson.

The TV ad puts viewers in the shoes of an Irish rugby player using the service for a day with some familiar faces from the Irish squad, including Josh van der Flier. Out of home (OOH) activity explores the many ways OneNumber can be brought to life. To show its power, the radio execution was recorded entirely from a smartwatch phone call. The campaign also runs across social, digital, video on demand (VOD) and YouTube.