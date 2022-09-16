Folk goes all out for Lidl’s low prices

Folk Wunderman Thompson has rolled its first campaign for Lidl Ireland after it won the business after a contest in June. ‘Go Full Lidl’ shows real-life shoppers who were recruited through the German discounter’s social channels. Over 1,200 customers applied to take part. The campaign aims to reflect Lidl’s diverse shopper network across the country.

Produced by Butter and directed by Samuel Abrahams, the campaign’s TV, radio and digital is voiced by Tony Cantwell. Activity also extends to out of home (OOH), with MediaCom handling buying. In addition, Lidl launched a digital hub featuring food recipes. Folk worked to a team headed by Fiona Fagan, marketing director for Lidl throughout Ireland.

Benefits

“We want to show that when you do your full shop at Lidl you don’t need to compromise on anything – you can have the full trolley, high-quality and award winning produce while supporting Irish suppliers and availing of our low prices,” Fagan said. Folk CEO Abi Moran said the ads urge Irish grocery shoppers to ‘Go Full Lidl’ and see the benefits of doing so.

Watch the ad at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-qcIMsmBpGg