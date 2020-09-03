Folk launches Collision growth framework

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact on the economy, the fallout has prompted Irish businesses to explore ideas for growth. Collision, a proprietary framework from the Wunderman Thompson network, is a methodology for answering critical business questions, promoting innovation and identifying growth for clients.

Collision streamlines the path to growth and uses agile methodologies, leveraging the global insight, data and talent of WPP’s Wunderman Thompson network together with Folk’s local intelligence and insight to help Irish businesses navigate what’s next. It is similar in some ways to the frameworks used by the likes of Google Sprint, IDEO and Fjord.

However, the lenses used for insights are broad, infused with data, cultural and proprietary insight. Secondly, it is possible to not just build services and products, create new profit models, identify new channels for distribution, but also to adapt the framework to work from brand purpose development, creative platforms and campaigns.

Folk CEO Abi Moran (above) said Collision challenges the status quo and identifies new growth opportunities. “We’re delighted to formally launch Collision in Ireland and broaden the ways in which we deliver long term, sustainable growth and commercial gain for our clients. It’s an agile framework that unlocks new strategies and ideas,” she added.

For more details click here… https://www.wundermanthompson.com/insight/collision-folk