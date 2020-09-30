Folk rolls out ads for An Post’s new Green Hub

An Post and its creative agency Folk Wunderman Thompson have created a new advertising campaign to mark the launch of An Post’s Green Hub, a one-stop-shop resource with need-to-know information and low cost loans to help simplify the journey for Irish consumers to a more energy efficient, comfortable and sustainable home.

The ads aim to simply the jargonistic process that is home retrofits and improvements, explaining the process through the eyes of a child and features An Post’s brand ambassador Angela Scanlon (above) in some unusual poses. The campaign is a full through the line campaign with a TV, VOD, press, out of home, radio, social, in-store and digital.

Keith Lawler, creative director, Folk, said understanding the ins and outs of creating a more sustainable home can be complicated, the Green Hub makes things easier for people to digest. “We decided to show offering through a child’s imagination we aimed to debunk the jargon and make sustainable living more accessible for everyone,” Lawler added.

Ailish McGlew, brand communication manager, An Post, said the home retrofit process can be daunting and key to the campaign was communicating the Green Hub’s simplicity. “It’s important to help homeowners get a better understanding that the end result is a greener, cosier home that saves money in the long run,” McGlew added.