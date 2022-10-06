Folk rolls out Irish Life pensions campaign

Folk Wunderman Thompson have launched a new campaign to drive awareness of Irish Life’s responsible pensions and the difference they could be making for the planet. The ads aim to bring peace of mind to those who are making sustainable efforts in their everyday life, showing how their pension savings can align with these values too.

In keeping with the campaign theme, the television and out of home (OOH) ads were created in a sustainable shoot setting working alongside a verified partner to support emissions calculation and offsetting. Irish Life said they are committed to investing more in businesses that try to help the planet and have created a carbon calculator on their website.

For many Irish people a pension is one of the biggest investments they make in their lives. “It’s reassuring to know it can also have one of the biggest positive impacts on the planet too, as people look for ways to be more sustainable,” Folk’s creative partner Karl Waters said. “We took inspiration from this mindset and aligned it with an offering from Irish Life.”

Karl Symes, head of brand, Irish Life, said the company had made changes in its pension operations over the past 12 years. It signed up to the UN principles for responsible investing in 2010 and it now claims to handle almost €40 billion of such investments. The campaign features Ireland’s first solar powered billboard and the TV ad was shot sustainably.

The campaign will run across TV, OOH, radio, VOD, digital and social.

View the TVC at https://youtu.be/NU3FyZa9XUE