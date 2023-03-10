Folk rolls out new BGE campaign

Bord Gáis Energy has released a new campaign highlighting sustainable home energy use. ‘See It, Solve It’ was created by Folk Wunderman Thompson and Mindshare. As consumers find themselves increasingly in need of more energy efficient solutions for their homes, BGE offers advice on the energy efficient options available, installation cover and service.

The ads feature a young girl called Nell and her dog Jackie who embark on a mission to find out how their family uses energy. Folk’s Laura Daley said the campaign was the latest phase in helping BGE customers to live more sustainably. Almost one in four carbon emissions come from residential heating, so it was important to make the process easy and affordable.

Watch the new TV ad at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4MrRqQUWqO0

TG4 presenter Hector O hEochagáin at a photocall for the new BGE campaign