Folk rolls out new Irish Life idea

Irish Life has launched a new campaign aimed at projecting the company as a partner in helping consumers take meaningful steps now that shape a stronger tomorrow. ‘It’s Better to Act Today’ is built on a human insight: even though people often know what’s good for them, they don’t always act on it. They prioritise today’s needs over long-term potential gains.

The tendency, known as ‘present bias’, is a barrier to better health, wealth and well-being. Whether it’s encouraging individuals to invest in their financial future or providing easy access to a health check, Irish Life wants to make today the starting point for long-term progress. The new work was created by Folk VML with space buying by Core’s Zenith Media.

Steps

The campaign dramatises how often people put off important decisions until tomorrow, while showing how Irish Life can help them take small, meaningful steps today that add up to a better future. The campaign runs across TV/VOD, radio, digital audio, cinema and social media. Irish Life provides health, life, pensions, and investment services.

Watch the TV ad here