Folk VML creates new BoI work

Bank of Ireland has a new brand campaign entitled ‘Right with you’ which was developed by WPP’s Folk VML as creative lead. The platform is aimed at providing examples of how the bank supports customers with the right advice, products and tools at the moments that matter most, enabling bank customers to have greater financial confidence.

The platform shows consumers how to manage everyday money with confidence, staying ahead of fraud, building their business and helping their children build financial confidence. Each execution is built from the same core idea, using storytelling to earn attention while building brand recognition, meaning and commercial impact.

Confidence

Laura Lynch, CMO, Bank of Ireland, said: “Confidence is one of the most powerful drivers of economic behaviour. When people feel confident when they’re making financial decisions – big or small – they thrive. ‘Right with you’ is built around that insight. It’s a long-term brand platform designed to reflect how we support customers in making financial decisions.”

Abi Moran, CEO, Folk VML, said: “Our job is to help clients earn an unfair share of attention and use creativity as a multiplier for effectiveness. What I love about this work is the clarity Bank of Ireland brought to the challenge from the start. ‘Right with you’ is a simple way to show the power that financial confidence can have on people’s lives.”

Watch the ‘Right for you’ series by clicking on the links below: