Folk VML creates new HRI campaign

Creative agency Folk VML has created a integrated campaign for Horse Racing Ireland (HRI), built on a new brand platform titled ‘Racing Runs in Us’. The ads reposition horse racing not just as a sport, but as a deep-rooted expression of Irish culture, community and heritage. The campaign runs across TV, radio, out of home (OOH) and digital channels.

The ads hope to reconnect the public with the often-unseen presence of horse racing in everyday Irish life – through sound, shadow and story. By showcasing the subtle but omnipresent role horse racing plays – from rural tracks to urban reflections – the campaign reinforces the idea that racing is something we may not always see, but we always feel.

Heartbeat

It is a cultural heartbeat that has quietly shaped Ireland for generations. HRI’s head of marketing Aileen Goatley said: “Horse racing is often seen as something that exists on the periphery. But in truth, it’s in our towns, our traditions, our conversations, and our communities. We wanted to capture the sport’s pride, passion and presence beyond race day.”

The campaign was led by Folk VML’s creative partner Karl Waters, and directed by Lorcan Hynes at Abstraction Pictures. It marks a strategic evolution for the brand, building on previous campaigns and expanding the lens to focus on racing’s broader cultural and societal contribution. Havas Dublin handled the media.