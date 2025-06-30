Folk pushes SME offer for Vodafone

Vodafone and Folk VML have launched a new business campaign targeted at small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with rugby stars and Irish comedian Killian Sundermann (above). The campaign is titled ‘Your Business Can Change the Game’. The ads aim to build awareness of Vodafone’s digital services, including cybersecurity and cloud solutions.

At the heart of the campaign is an unexpected twist. Three Ireland rugby internationals – Tadhg Beirne, Ryan Baird and Jamison Gibson-Park – typically recognised for their prowess on the pitch, are shown to have surprising off-field skills: surfing, baking, fishing, which mirrors how Vodafone is for Irish SMEs beyond what people might expect.

Surprise

Shot in a playful studio setup, the social-first campaign content features Sundermann guiding viewers through a series of skill reveals, culminating in the rugby players and Vodafone’s hidden digital capabilities taking centre stage. “The idea celebrates the power of surprise,” Jonathon Cullen, creative director at Folk VML, said.