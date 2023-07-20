Folk wins Water Safety Ireland

WPP creative agency Folk Wunderman Thompson has been awarded the advertising account for Water Safety Ireland (WSI) following a competitive tender process, details of which were not disclosed by a spokesperson for the winning agency. WSI, a body supported by the Government, promotes safe attitudes and behaviours in and around Irish waters.

Folk’s other clients include Vodafone, Lidl, An Post, Bord Gáis Energy, Irish Life, Brennans and the Irish Cancer Society. The agency will work to a client team headed by WSI’s deputy chief executive and marketing manager Roger Sweeney.