Folk’s cancer ads focus on resolve

Folk VML has a new campaign for the Irish Cancer Society (ICS) highlighting the community dedicated to supporting those affected by cancer in Ireland. The ads feature ICS staff, volunteers and cancer survivors. Titled ‘We Won’t Stop’, the campaign captures essence of the passion that drives the charity every day – from volunteers, to staff, to patient advocates – showing why collectively there is a need to never stop until cancer does.

Rosemary Simmons (pictured), director of fundraising and marketing, ICS, said: “We’re a community of people determined to transform cancer as we know it in Ireland. We won’t stop until we have a future where fewer people get cancer and everyone survives a diagnosis. And for everyone who needs it to have access to world class treatment and care. To achieve this, we won’t stop researching better, kinder treatments and detection methods.

Needs

“We won’t stop providing a listening ear on our free support line. We won’t stop fundraising for services that provide the best care possible. We won’t stop advocating for the Government to put the needs of cancer patients and their families at the heart of policies.” The production company behind the TV ad was Motherland, with Peter O’Brien as director. Media planning and buying was by Zenith with Debbie Kiely as account director.

Karl Waters, chief creative officer, Folk VML, said: “Working with the team at ICS, we’re inspired by their commitment and drive. Every day, this community of staff and volunteers are relentless in their support of those going through cancer treatment and their families. We wanted to create a campaign that shines a light on that unstoppable, unwavering dedication; reminding audiences that there’s people in their corner, changing things for the better.”