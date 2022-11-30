Folks earns new three-year Bord Gáis deal

Creative agency Folk Wunderman Thompson has been awarded a three-year extension to its current contract with Bord Gáis Energy (BGE). Folk will continue to provide BGE with strategic and creative in helping their client transform their offering and reposition from a company providing not just energy but also market solutions to their customers.

Together with WPP colleagues in the UK and US, Folk established the Team Nucleus agency model in Ireland to win the Centrica business across all three markets in 2019. Since then, Folk has led Ireland’s Team Nucleus for Bord Gáis Energy, alongside GroupM’s local Mindshare office. The creative account was previously with Publicis Dublin for many years.

Folk’s role in developing BGE’s brand transformation saw the roll out of the ‘Imagine a Better Way’ campaign. Research showed that energy customers had a misconception that BGE was exclusively a commodity supplier. The campaign was the first step on a new journey for BGE, aiming to be a support to customers as they embraced more sustainable living.

Transform

Laura Daley, managing director, Folk, said cost of living and climate change are topical issues right now. As a society we need to transform our relationship with how we live and interact with our environment and Bord Gáis Energy has a strategy and purpose to support consumers. “We’re excited to see what lies ahead over the next three years,” Daley added.

Dermot Mulligan, head of marketing, BGE, said that over the last three years, his company and Folk had collaborated closely, contributing to a strategy of providing customers with energy, services and solutions in a sustainable and affordable manner. Folk’s work includes strategic planning and the development of brand and tactical media campaigns.