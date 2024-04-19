Folk’s radio ad highlights swimming dangers

As spring kicks in and with summer on the horizon, Folk VML has created a radio spot for Water Safety Ireland (WSI) to tap into the trends of autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) and sleep and relaxation apps to create awareness around being too relaxed or complacent while in water. The spot, titled ‘Don’t Let Your Mind Drift’, uses the relaxing sounds of water and a soothing voice that guides the listener through a calming meditation.

However, the tone abruptly changes when the dangers of entering a state of relaxation in water poses become apparent. The ad aims to educate listeners and make them realise that water can be unpredictable and dangerous, and that they must never be complacent and over-relaxed. With 74 per cent of drownings in Ireland occurring in the home county of the victim, many in places familiar to swimmers, such complacency can be fatal.

Lull

Karl Waters, chief creative officer, Folk VML, said: “We wanted to create a radio spot that lured the listener into the exact state we need to avoid while we are swimming in water. Roger Sweeney, marketing manager, WSI, said drownings can happen quickly and silently, in picture-postcard locations that can sometimes lull people into a false sense of security. “We need swimmers to remain constantly vigilant and alert,” Sweeney added.