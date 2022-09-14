Food Works raises €6.5m for Irish brands

The Food Works support programme for early-stage food and drink brands in Ireland has helped raise over €6.5 million in funding over the last 10 years. The scheme, which is backed by government agencies Bord Bia, Enterprise Ireland and Teagasc, is now seeking applications from start-up food and drink businesses interested in taking part next year.

Since 2012, over 100 Irish companies have joined the programme, including well-known and now firmly established food and drink brands such as Wicklow Wolf, Nobó, Lismore Food Company, Fiid and Thanks Plants. Successful applicants can receive feasibility grant funding of up to €35,000. In addition, 19 participants managed to secure investors.

Food Works is also launching a video podcast series with a weekly episode which kicks off this Friday at 10am on social media. The ’10 at 10′ series will feature interviews with leading Irish food and drink companies that have been through the programme, along with Food Works business advisors and mentors offering tips and advice for early-stage companies.

Food Works runs annually over 10 months from February to December. Participating start-ups are supported to get investor ready by developing a business plan with export potential. Successful applicants take part in workshops with Irish and international experts across various disciplines such as strategy, finance, product development and communications.

Applications for next year’s 2023 programme are open until December 2 2022.

To apply, go to foodworksireland.ie

Photo: Niamh and Ruairi Dooley, Biasol; Conor Sweeny, Leamhain and Gráinne Mullins, Grá Chocolates, all of whom are currently involved in Food Works