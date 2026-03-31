F&B adds BnM renewable energy

Forsman & Bodenfors (F&B) Dublin has been appointed to handle strategic and creative work for BnM (formerly Bord na Móna), following a competitive tender process. The client declined a request from Marketing.ie to disclose the other agencies that were asked to pitch for the business. Ogilvy previously worked on the Bord na Móna account.
The appointment will support the company’s evolving brand and communications strategy as it transforms into one of Ireland’s leading renewable energy developers. BnM has moved from a peat-based energy model to a renewable energy business focused on wind, solar, biomass, battery storage and emerging clean technologies.
Pipeline
The company is developing a pipeline of renewable energy infrastructure to support Ireland’s long-term energy security, affordability and decarbonisation ambitions. Elaine Negi, head of communications and engagement at BnM, said they were impressed by F&B’s strategic thinking and creative approach.
F&B was the grand prix winner at Radiocentre Ireland’s Irish Audio Awards for its Seatbelters campaign for Allianz Ireland. The work was the winner of the award show’s innovation category. The judges reflected on this year’s entries, noting how humour featured strongly across many campaigns, emphasising the importance of creating ads people like to hear.
The evening was hosted by Anton Savage, and the audience were given an insight into the strange worlds of Darren Conway and Joe McGucken from the hit podcast ‘Stall It’. Alex Jenkins from Contagious shared perspectives on the societal trends shaping creativity and highlighted the opportunities they create for brands.
The full list of winners:
• Grand Prix — Seatbelters by Forsman &Bodenfors for Allianz
• Casting — Garda Recruitment by Core for An Garda Síochána
• Copywriting Craft — Mam’s Wisdom by Boys+Girls for Jacob’s Biscuits
• Audio for Change — Cut Short by Foe / IRS+ /Spark Foundry for Road Safety Authority
• Use of Music — Garda Recruitment by Core for An Garda Síochána
• Speculative — Checking Out by Róisín O’Mahony
• Sound Design — Prepare to Gasp by Scimitar / Core for KFC
• Innovation — Seatbelters by Forsman & Bodenfors for Allianz
• Consumer — DoneDeal by Circle Content (part of Boys+Girls) for DoneDeal Cars
You can listen to all the winners and The Irish Audio Awards 2025-25 awards show by clicking the button below.
Listen to winners and awards show here