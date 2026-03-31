F&B adds BnM renewable energy

Forsman & Bodenfors (F&B) Dublin has been appointed to handle strategic and creative work for BnM (formerly Bord na Móna), following a competitive tender process. The client declined a request from Marketing.ie to disclose the other agencies that were asked to pitch for the business. Ogilvy previously worked on the Bord na Móna account.

The appointment will support the company’s evolving brand and communications strategy as it transforms into one of Ireland’s leading renewable energy developers. BnM has moved from a peat-based energy model to a renewable energy business focused on wind, solar, biomass, battery storage and emerging clean technologies.

Pipeline

The company is developing a pipeline of renewable energy infrastructure to support Ireland’s long-term energy security, affordability and decarbonisation ambitions. Elaine Negi, head of communications and engagement at BnM, said they were impressed by F&B’s strategic thinking and creative approach.

F&B was the grand prix winner at Radiocentre Ireland’s Irish Audio Awards for its Seatbelters campaign for Allianz Ireland. The work was the winner of the award show’s innovation category. The judges reflected on this year’s entries, noting how humour featured strongly across many campaigns, emphasising the importance of creating ads people like to hear.