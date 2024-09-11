Forvis Mazars backs Old Wesley RFC

International audit, tax and advisory consultants Forvis Mazars has signed up to sponsor Old Wesley Rugby Football Club in a three-year deal. Financial details about the deal were not disclosed which will see support for Wesley’s youth development teams, senior teams, and its visually impaired and touch rugby squads. The club’s two former mini rugby players, Andrew Porter and Ryan Baird, are members of the current Ireland squad.
Additionally, several of the club’s men’s and women’s touch rugby players have been selected for the Irish team that competed in the recent Touch World Cup. Founded in 1891, has been a fixture in Irish rugby for over a century. Based in Donnybrook and Ballycorus in Dublin, Wesley competes in senior rugby in Division 1B of the Energia All-Ireland League. The club also has a mini and youth programme, with teams ranging from ages six to 18.
Pictured at the announcement of the deal is Leinster and Ireland U20s representative players and Old Wesley RFC members Billy Corrigan and Adam Watchorn. Front row – Andrew Doyle, Tom O’Brien, managing partner, Forvis Mazars, and Tom Larke