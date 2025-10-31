Freeman new editor of Business Plus

DMG Media Ireland has announced that Sarah Freeman has been appointed editor of its Business Plus consumer magazine. Freeman joins from Business & Finance where she held a similar role for almost six years. She is a barrister and a journalist across national press, TV and radio. She is also an MC, moderator and host of several national B2B events.

Freeman replaces Ben Haugh who became editor following the magazine’s purchase of its publisher Nalac Limited, where Nick Mulcahy was the main shareholder. Mulcahy launched Business Plus along with shareholder and marketing director Siobhán O’Connell in 1997. Freeman’s first edition as editor will be on sale in early November.