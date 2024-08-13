Fuel adds three new senior directors

Events agency Fuel has appointed three new senior directors. With teams across the US, UK and its headquarters located on Dublin’s Camden Street, Keith McCormack joins as executive director, Jonny Boyle as director of brand experience and Gráinne Earley has been promoted from global experience director to the new company role of director of employee experience solutions. Fuel was founded by Brian McDermott and Jamie Deasy in 2013.

The agency’s clients include AIB, Meta, Sky, Leinster Rugby, World Rugby, KPMG, Indeed, PayPal, Paddy Power, Accenture, Lidl, Universal Music Group and Google. The three new appointments now sit alongside creative director Stephen Whelan, director of operations Rebecca Lawlor and co-founders and managing directors Deasy and McDermott on Fuel’s executive leadership team, overseeing the overall management of the agency.

McCormack was national head of events at Fáilte Ireland and director of Visit Dublin, playing a key tole in such events as The Gathering, St. Patrick’s Day Festival, Volvo Ocean Race and Tall Ships. He was CEO at Today FM, 98FM and Communicorp Media Music & Entertainment (now Bauer Media Audio Ireland). He was a board member of the St Patrick’s Festival for over five years and worked in marketing roles at Glanbia, Danone and Greenstar.

Campaigns

Jonny Boyle was creative and strategic director at experiential agency Modern Green and client partner at Core. He founded pop-up restaurant Sticks. His campaigns include Effie winner ‘Chicken Fillet Roll Launch’ for KFC, ‘Monster Loans’ for the Irish League of Credit Unions and triumph at the European Sponsorship Awards for An Post Irish Book Awards and Sky’s ‘Outbelieve’ sponsorship of the women’s national football team.

Notable campaigns and clients also include ‘One Day’ and ‘It’s Not Just’ for Trócaire, Just Eat, Three, Audi, Breast Cancer Ireland, Bord Na Mona, Leinster Rugby, 7Up and strategies for Heineken including Heineken Cold Rooms, Heineken Sound Atlas, Heineken Green Spheres and Heineken Rugby Club. Gráinne Earley was Fuel’s global experience director, developing the group’s global reach into over 20 countries worldwide.

She oversaw client relationships with international accounts such as Paypal and Google.