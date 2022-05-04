Fuel builds by acquiring Cork agency LGE

Events management agency Fuel run by Brian McDermott and Jamie Deasy has acquired Cork-based agency Leigh Gillen Events (LGE) for an undisclosed sum. The company’s expansion into Munster comes at a time when brands globally are looking for new and innovative ways to engage with customers and employees, with a higher reliance on tech.

The acquisition of LGE is part of Fuel’s plan to expand its operations in Ireland, the UK and the US. Fuel aims to grow its business with a mix of live and virtual events, brand experiences, employee engagement and gifting solutions. The company currently has a team of 70 at its Dublin headquarters and hopes to recruit a further 10 staff to service its growth.

Fuel will operate its Munster business from the Marina Market in Cork. They will be recruiting for roles across creative, client services and production. They are also looking to replicate their Dublin studio space in Cork. Fuel was founded by Deasy and McDermott in 2013 with major changes made to its operation during the pandemic by using tech.

Pictured are Fuel directors Brian McDermott, Leigh Gillen and Jamie Deasy