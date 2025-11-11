Fuel scores a brace at Euro awards

Fuel achieved a double feat at this year’s European Agency Awards, taking home gold for experiential agency of the year and silver for best event. Judges said the agency redefined experiential marketing at scale. With a focus on female talent, sustainability, and innovative initiatives like Fuel XP and Trace, they set a benchmark for agency leadership.

Over the past 18 months, Fuel has grown to 70 specialists, with 65 per cent female leadership. The agency has delivered more than 600 events across 20 countries, expanded its content and studio output, strengthened its brand and employee experience departments, and advanced sustainability through circular production, reusable builds, and integrated carbon tracking.

Takeover

Fuel received a silver award for Coca‑Cola’s ‘One Step Ahead’ Europe All Hands 2024 at Disneyland Paris. Judges described the three‑day gathering of 1,200 employees as “an impressive and memorable campaign” featuring immersive staging, curated activations, personalised moments, more than 500 content pieces, and a private theme park takeover.

Keith McCormack (above), executive director at Fuel, said that to be recognised at the European awards for both the agency’s work and vision was “an incredibly proud moment.” Founded in 2013, Fuel’s clients include Coca‑Cola, AIB, Universal Music, KPMG, Paramount Pictures, Guinness Storehouse, Meta, PayPal, Accenture, Google, and World Rugby.