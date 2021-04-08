Fulfil sees sale of its 120 millionth bar

The owners of the Fulfil protein bar claim that this month will mark the sale of its 120 millionth bar, five years after the brand’s first launch of confectionery ‘bars with benefit’ in Ireland. To celebrate the milestone, a new Fulfil ‘out of this world’ chocolate caramel bar has been rolled out in shops nationwide and online at fulfilnutrition.com.

Fulfil bars contain less than three grams of sugar, nine vitamins and 20g of protein. Pitched as ‘Life’s Wonderfuel’, the brand claims to be Ireland’s number one protein bar and is second only to Cadbury’s Dairy Milk as the top impulse chocolate bar purchase. Fulfil has overtaken Mars-owned Kind as the UK’s second most popular healthier snack bar.

Confectionery giant Hershey bought a stake in the business two years ago and Fulfil recently launched in the US in its bid to become a global brand. Fulfil is now jointly owned by Richmond Marketing founder Barry Connolly, Hershey and AIB. Former Fulfil executive Niall McGrath was a Marketer of the Year finalist in 2017. He later launched Cali Cali snacks.