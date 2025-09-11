Fyffes hires new agency for ads

Following a competitive pitch last year, a hybrid, built-for-brief agency comprising strategy shop Hyphen, creative studio Puffr Fish, and media agency Digital Impact was hired by the national and international marketing teams at Japanese-owned banana importer Fyffes’ to roll out a new brand platform across digital, out of home (OOH) and radio.

Sharon Mooney, managing partner of Hyphen, explained how the pitch and campaign came about. “We built a new agency around collaboration. Fair play to Fyffes for, firstly, going with this purpose-built model and, secondly, for thinking long-term with this new idea,” Mooney said. The client lead was Fyffes’ head of marketing Emma Hunt-Duffy.

Playful

Hyphen shaped the strategy, while Puffr Fish, a new agency founded by Ross Hardiman, handled the creative, production, and post-production. Paul Holmes at Ponder was hired as executive producer. Hardiman said the ‘Eat ’em. Like ’em. Love ’em’ campaign uses the slogan ‘Put some Dilly in yer Dally’, a line that speaks to the Irish love of playful language.

Well-known Dublin landmarks such as the Poolbeg chimneys, Upper Mount Street and Dalkey Island feature in the new ads

Media was planned and managed by Digital Impact, led by Declan Kelly. Fyffes was founded by Fruit Importers of Ireland (FII) and Dundalk businessman Neil McCann in 1986. In 2017, the company, which also has a sizeable fresh produce market in melons, was acquired by Japanese multinational Sumitomo Corporation, whose HQ is in Osaka.

View a sample video here